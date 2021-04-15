PEWAUKEE — Two years after leaving its first home at the former Olympia Resort and Conference Center, TheZONE is looking for a permanent home for their popular indoor sports training facility.
The business has been operating out of temporary digs at 654 Armour Road in Oconomowoc, but owners Keith and Tammy Ott are hoping to construct a permanent location for the business in Pewaukee.
The owners are currently proposing to construct the 40,000 square-foot development at the southwest corner of 227 Sussex St.
Village officials got their first look at the proposal during a Plan Commission meeting last Thursday, but at first blush it was clear commissioners had a big issue with the proposed location.
Training facility?
The project had initially been described in village documents as an indoor sports/recreation/entertainment facility where tournaments and birthday parties could take place simultaneously, but Tammy Ott quickly explained that the operation would chiefly be an indoor training facility for youth sports.
She said they had contemplated hosting tournaments, but now realized the facility would not be able to accommodate them.
The facility would predominantly provide training space for basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball and lacrosse, and would see its greatest use during the winter months, the applicants explained.
Traffic concerns
Speaking during the public comment period, nearby residents like Mike Wood expressed concerns about plans to have vehicles exit and enter the property off Maiden Lane. Another speaker noted that 44 residents on the surrounding streets of Maiden Lane, and Caldwell and Ormsby streets, had already signed a petition objecting to the project.
Commissioners shared those concerns, saying they would rather see traffic enter off Sussex Street.
“The concept is neat, but given the proximity to residential neighborhoods we would really need to think hard about moving this along,” Commissioner Craig Roberts said.
“I like the concept. I’m OK with the placement, but I want to see a traffic study,” Commissioner Jim Grabowski said, adding he would also like to see the exit and entrance moved.
Another issue raised was the fact that the current zoning for the property, B-5 light industrial, does not currently include “sports training facility” as a conditional use.
Village Planner Mary Censky said the use could be added to the zoning, but the village’s attorney cautioned that the commissioners would want to be very careful about just how that proposed conditional use language was drafted in the ordinance.
There was no vote on Thursday. Commissioners could revisit the proposal at their next meeting or wait until after the applicants have had a chance to discuss their options with village staff.
St. Mary’s preliminary plat
In other items, commissioners backed a preliminary plat for the proposed Glen at Pewaukee Lake.
To be constructed on the buildable portions of the 14-acre St. Mary’s property at 449 W. Wisconsin Ave., the development is slated to consist of 46 single-family homes.
Under the preliminary plat, the average lot size will be just over 8,500 square feet. The smallest lots would be 7,000 square feet, while the largest will be 11,674 square feet.
The preliminary plat now goes to the Village Board for their consideration.