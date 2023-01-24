FILE- This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Music streaming service Spotify says it's cutting 6% of its workforce, becoming yet another tech company resorting to layoffs as the economic outlook worsens. CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)