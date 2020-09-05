WEST BEND — The Rev. Nathan Reesman of St. Frances Cabrini Parish and School and Principal Will Waech sent a letter to families on Thursday, informing them of an immediate staff change at Little Saints Early Learning Center after a recent incident which sparked complaints.
St. Frances Cabrini staff did not go into detail about the incident, nor the time when it occurred.
The former director is no longer employed at the center or parish.
“The leadership of the parish has come to the conclusion that a brand-new start is needed for Little Saints Early Learning Center. Our facility is beautiful, and we have many strengths. However, it came to our attention due to a recent incident in the Center that led to concerning complaints, that the quality and excellence of care of our children that we expect was not consistently being offered at Little Saints. The lack of quality we were made aware of is unacceptable and is not tolerated,” the parish and school said in a statement.
Reesman and Waech thanked those who asked questions about the leadership so that they could address the situation.
Lt. Matthew Rohlinger of the West Bend Police Department said that the department has no record of an investigation involving the former director.
Wanda Lee, of the Kool Kids Club in the West Bend and Slinger school districts, was named the new interim director of the center. According to the letter, Lee has 25 years of experience in day care, providing care for two West Bend schools’ before- and after-care programs.
“Wanda will ensure that the operations of Little Saints continue without interruption while we immediately begin a search for a new, permanent director. Wanda will also oversee the interview and hiring process for our new permanent director,” the letter states. “Wanda and her centers have an excellent reputation in our area and she has our full confidence as an interim director of Little Saints.”
Waech will manage the before-care, after-care and enrichment programs of older day school students and the operations will continue without interruption.
The letter notes that staff became aware of a lack of quality that was “unacceptable and is not tolerated,” but does not specifically state what the lack of quality was.