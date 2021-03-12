PEWAUKEE — As the village approaches its April 1 deadline to close on its purchase of the St. Mary’s church property, plan commissioners on Thursday got a first look at Cornerstone Development’s vision for the buildable portions of the roughly 14-acre property. Dubbed the “The Glen at Pewaukee Lake,” the community would include 46 ranch-style, single-family homes, along with a clubhouse and pickle ball court and bocce ball court that could double as a putting green.
The development would have private roads and a homeowners association that would fund snow removal and landscaping.
John Wahlen, founder and owner of Cornerstone Development, estimated that home and lot packages in the development would be somewhere around $450,000. The concept would be similar to “The Glen at Cedar Creek,” a development Cornerstone did in Cedarburg, he said.
Thursday’s presentation was designed to get initial input from the Plan Commission ahead of the presentation of a preliminary plat and site plans for the property. It’s been about a month since the Village Board voted unanimously to approve an offer from the Sussex-based home developer to purchase the property for $1.1 million.
In a request for proposals (RFP) issued in early September, trustees asked developers to submit plans for the site that would fit in with village plans for the land, which call for saving the church and turning most of the surrounding land, including the school property, into a single-family or zero-lot line development.
Special development
Wahlen walked commissioners through what the development is expected to look like.
“The idea here was to create a beautiful entry coming from the west, off of Quinlan Drive, and you come into a tree-lined entry at a T-intersection by the clubhouse,” Wahlen said. “We have a variety of lot sizes we think could appeal to a number of different people — some might be 65 feet wide, some might be much larger than that. But they will really be in unity with the general lot sizes in that area.”
Wahlen envisioned the clubhouse being the “heart” of the neighborhood, which would also have walking paths providing easy access to downtown or the beach.
“As you see, we tried to put some thought into how people can move around the neighborhood,” he added. “We are really excited about this, and we feel honored that you chose us. We will do all that we can to make this really special.”
Positive feedback
Although they had some questions about lot sizes and the costs associated with belonging to a homeowner’s association, commissioners seemed genuinely impressed with the plan.
“I appreciate the thought you put into making this a pleasant neighborhood for families,” Commissioner Cheryl Mantz said. “I think this clubhouse, and potential pickle ball and bocce balls courts will be a real bonus. I will be really excited to see this development as it starts being built.”
Commissioner Jim Grabowski thanked Wahlen for focusing on walkability and the development’s access to downtown.
TIF and redevelopment
A tax incremental financing (TIF) district approved for the property includes no money for Cornerstone, but the village would use increment generated by the district to help finance site work necessary to prep the land for the development, which includes razing the former school and rectory buildings on site, paying for any environmental remediation, and doing water and sewer work in the area.
The Plan Commission is expected to review the preliminary plat for the development at its next meeting.