St. Paul Avenue Apartments TIF assistance OK’d

WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved tax incremental financing (TIF) assistance for the St. Paul Avenue Apartments on Tuesday night.
Alderwoman Elizabeth Moltzan and Alderman Daniel Manion dissented during the vote.
The property is located between the Mill Reserve Condominiums and the Waukesha State Bank parking lot. The new TID will be created in 2021 and the developer is requesting a contribution of $5,562,212 with $2 million in up-front funding and $3,562,212 pay-as-you-go financing.
The properties were originally part of the Townhomes at the Mill Reserve Condominium property; however, due to lack of demand, those plans did not come to fruition. Ogden is proposing to sell the land to Mandel Group for this development.
The Mandel Group development includes a mix of studios, one-bedrooms and three-bedrooms.
Alderman Joe Pieper, who is also the chair of the Finance Committee, said the TIF assistance amount was negotiated down from what it originally was.
“There’s been really good negotiation between Mandel and the city,” he said.
The original starting request for TIF assistance was found to be about $10.7 million which came down to $9 million and eventually down to the final request of about $5.5 million.
At the meeting, Mandel Group Chief Operating Officer Phil Aiello said they are taking on a risk they usually don’t.
City Attorney Brian Running also said there was a lot of negotiation on things other than the dollar amount of the assistance.
“(Mandel Group are) very professional, they’re very competent, they give me a lot of confidence that they really know what they’re doing and they were willing to work with the city and compromise on a lot of things that were very beneficial to the city,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in what they are proposing to do.”