Staffing crisis hitting local service industry hard

OCONOMOWOC — The persistent unemployment crisis has not spared Oconomowoc as local businesses — as well as many more in the Lake Country area — are struggling to find adequate staffing as the summer winds down and students go back to classes.
Evidence of this is hanging on the front door or Renee Burns’ restaurant Bella Gusto in Oconomowoc.
Burns said she has had other business owners reach out to her to see if she had people who she had interviewed that didn’t work out, and if she did, to send them their way.
She said after a week-anda- half, she decided instead to make a Facebook post and ask people who wanted help to comment on the post.
When she got a list together, Burns wrote all the businesses’ names on a poster and hung it on her door.
It reads “Looking for employment? Bella Gusto, along with the following fellow business owners, are DESPERATE for employees. If Bella isn’t a good ‘fit’ for you, and you’re looking to get back to work, please reach out to any of these great establishments ASAP! Don’t wait for the unemployment benefits to end! Get your pick now. Keep our amazing small business communities alive!”
The sign names 61 area businesses that need employees.
Burns said for her it’s been near impossible to find people willing to work and thinks the main reason is people receiving unemployment benefits. “People aren’t working in my opinion because they are being paid to stay home,” Burns said. “In the last 30 days, 11 people apply for the job and nine of them never showed for the interview. When I call to ask why, I’m told anywhere from I needed to apply for a job to asking if they can start in October.”
As scheduled, federal unemployment benefits provided by the March 2020 CARES Act including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation are slated to expire on Sept. 6.
Heidi Laatsch and Hilary De Vries, owners of Roots Coffee Bar in Oconomowoc, said they were able to be fully staffed through the summer, but recognized they were on the brink of being understaffed in the spring before the summer help arrived.
“We knew the summer help was temporary and we’ve been actively looking for fall help since May,” Laatsch said.
Despite looking for help for the fall since the spring time, De Vries said the downtown coffee bar will likely come up short for staffing levels.
“It’s mostly for day (shift). That’s what’s the hardest part,” De Vries said. “That used to be the position that would go the quickest. We’d post nights and weekends and not get many hits, but days would hit often. Right now it’s really hard.”
Being a small business, Laatsch said Roots suffers when it comes to the employment line because it can’t offer many perks like large companies do such as a 401(k) plan. Laatsch said to combat that, she and De Vries try to foster a positive workplace atmosphere.
“The biggest thing we’re trying to do is be competitive with our wage and also be able to do what we can to create an atmosphere people want to work in,” Laatsch said. “We’re doing a lot of employee recognition and employee appreciation and team bonding to know how much we appreciate them.”
Burns said she lost four employees in a month due to a musical chairs style of people going from restaurant to restaurant to find the best situation for them.
“The problem right now in the restaurant business is we’re all poaching help from each other,” Burns said. “I had my head chef leave me for someone else that had more staff so they didn’t have to work as hard and be a part of a team.”
Brian Borkowski, owner of Vino Etcetera and The Etcetera, said it’s “pathetic” that small businesses can’t find workers in the community.
“We are all driving the midnight oil trying to keep our businesses afloat and yet in a time when there are so many jobs available we cannot find any help,” Borkowski said. “It’s frustrating because I never thought we would be in a predicament where nobody (wants to) make some money.
“We are blessed with the help we have and treating them amazing. I’m pretty excited that they’ve chosen to work.”
Burns said she — and many other businesses in Lake Country — are nearing a large decision for their businesses.
“I know of at least six restaurants in the Lake Country area that said if they don’t get help and get it together in the next month, they’re going up for sale or they’re closing,” Burns said. “It’s been relentless … We have to make a choice sooner or later if things don’t change.”