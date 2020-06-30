Stagecoach Inn hosting a music series this summer

CEDARBURG — After being closed for a few months, the Stagecoach Inn Bed & Breakfast kicked off reopening to the public with a new outside “Off the Deck” music series on most Fridays and Saturdays, weather permitting.
The Stagecoach Inn opened June 1 and began its music series June 5, featuring Jim Wycklendt.
“COVID-19 has been hard on local business and of course, hospitality and entertainment have not been immune to the effects of the pandemic,” said owner Anne Conley. “We completely closed down mid March and frankly, we have been experiencing guest withdrawals ever since.”
There is no cover charge for the music series and outdoor hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Patrons can bring their own snacks and seats (seating will be available) and space themselves from others.
“Essentially, we decided to take what we had been doing inside and moved it outside where we can spread out and enjoy the summer weather,” Conley said. “We expanded on our deck area, added an outdoor bar, a large seating area and stage for entertainment. The new effort has been kind of a family affair. My husband, son and I constructed the bar and tables from reclaimed wood, fencing, crafted 2X4s, pallet tops, and the stage from an old abandoned trailer. Planters, tents, lights and torches create a wonderful ambience.”
Conley said it is heartwarming to see people enjoying themselves once again.
“We are very grateful to the city for the considerations they have afforded local businesses during this difficult period,” she said. “It was responsive and helpful.”
The Stagecoach Inn hopes to continue hosting music and other special events into the fall. Those interested in the “Off the Deck” music series can follow the Stagecoach Inn’s Facebook page for upcoming performers.