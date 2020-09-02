WAUKESHA — Starbucks, 2730 N. Grandview Ave., announced a temporary closure due to a positive COVID19 test.
A sign posted on the door Tuesday notified customers of the closure with plans to “reopen as soon as possible.”
Jory Mendes with Starbucks communications said after contact with the store they recently learned that one of the partners there received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. Workers that have been in close contact with the individual are self-isolating at home for some time.
“It’s important for me to add that Starbucks takes seriously our responsibility to keep our partners and
customers safe, and all partners who were deemed to have worked in close contact with this partner will be paid for the time they will miss during the recommended 14 days of self-isolation,” he said.
Due to limited staffing availability, the store is closed with plans to reopen next Monday with regular hours.