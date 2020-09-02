WAUKESHA — Boxes and boxes of vinyl records have been unloaded from vehicles on Broadway and into a shop on Main Street — the longtime owners of Starship Records and Collectables are working to arrange the records, CDs, cassettes, posters, turntables and more for incoming customers once they open their new doors.
After time away from downtown Waukesha, Starship Records plans to reopen near the Five Points within two weeks.
The store first opened around 2002 as Music Records and Collectables downtown. About seven years ago the business moved to 504 Lincoln Avenue. Now, the latest location will be at 275 W. Main Street, with another entry on West Broadway.
Owner Crystal Acosta and her husband Tony Acosta said the location is perfect.
“The space I have is quite small and we have so many records,” she said. “So when we decided to go downtown, we found a good location near the Five Points and I like it because it’s got the walk-through, where I’ve got Broadway and Main Street, and it’s a lot bigger so I can add a lot more records to our store.”
She attributes the decision to move back downtown to the appeal of downtown events and walk-by traffic.
“I miss all the events downtown, I miss the Friday Night Live, I miss the art crawls. For my kind of business it goes really well with all that,” she said.
For a while Acosta had another location in Racine; however, they decided to close the location because of the hour and a half commute.
Now, the Acostas will have about double the room to store their total of about half a million records — with additional storage in the basement and some storage units.
Acosta said she always hosts a large event on Record Store Day, where independent record stores nationwide and worldwide get exclusive records. Acosta said she has special promotions, a DJ and more for the day.
“I didn’t do Record Store Day this year because of COVID-19 but I am planning on doing it for (April) 2021,” she said.
Acosta said she plans to have special offers the day after Black Friday on Small Business Saturday.
She said purchasing records is a growing hobby with everyone — young kids, high schoolers, and older adults as well as individuals with all tastes in music — whether it’s jazz, pop, rock or the blues.
“I get people who never stop collecting records, always looking for something new, then I get people who are concert-goers, like ‘Oh! such-and-such is coming to town, let me get this record so I can get their signature.’ So I get all kinds of people,” Acosta said.
The store is posting updates on their Facebook page at facebook.com/starshipdeals. They also sell their records on Discogs under user starrecords13.