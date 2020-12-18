OZAUKEE COUNTY — Starting Point, Inc. and COPE Services, two organizations that have served Ozaukee County communities for over 40 years, were rebranded under a new name and identity on Nov. 2. Now known as Sirona Recovery, Inc. its programs provide a blend of substance use prevention and intervention services with a new behavioral health focus on co-existing mental health disorders.
The mission of Sirona Recovery, Inc. is “to provide support, education, and evidence- based programming to individuals experiencing substance use and mental health issues.”
This re-branded identity will allow for continued growth in behavioral health programming for Ozaukee County residents.
Despite this recent change, both organizations had experienced some shifts in 2019, beginning with the merger of COPE Services into Starting Point, Inc. in May of that year. The merger has allowed the COPE Hotline (now The COPE Line) to continue its service in Ozaukee County and four surrounding counties: Washington, Waukesha, Milwaukee and Sheboygan. Listeners continue to be available to provide callers with emotional support and crisis intervention.
With the merger, The COPE Line joined the other existing programs already under Starting Point, Inc., which include Treatment Alternatives and Diversion, Teen Intervene, and Healing Point sober house.