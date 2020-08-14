Startup aims to provide same-day delivery

WAUKESHA — In the year 2020, using technology for everyday activities is normalcy — whether it’s reading the news or e-books online, asking Alexa to play your favorite playlist, or ordering items for a quick delivery.
Now, a Milwaukee-based startup by the name of Dityer is looking to compete with Amazon. Although Dityer has its own spin that makes its delivery services stand out, competition in the delivery app world is prevalent with apps such as InstaCart, PostMates, Grub-Hub, Amazon and more.
However, Dityer offers same-day delivery of everyday items. The app had its beta launch June 18th and is still in its beta period.
Although it’s based in Milwaukee, Dityer extends to surrounding municipalities outside the city, unlike some other apps.
Business Development and Partnership Manager Rafi Rahmani with OKAYGE, LLC, said the app extends to Waukesha and as far south as Racine, although the businesses they are primarily working with now are generally in the Milwaukee area.
The app, however, still delivers to these areas with products from the city.
“We have been talking to several stores in the Brookfield area ... we want to be in the Brookfield area,” he said. “We are helping a lot of businesses in Mayfair Mall.”
Rahmani said the app is like a virtual mall — a variety of stores have their own profiles they manage in the app. They can control what products they post on their profiles (including uploading their own photos), their hours, their pricing and more. When individuals place an order on Dityer, one of Dityer’s drivers picks up the item and Dityer works to deliver it within the same day — in select cities within one to five hours.
“We’re trying to integrate our technology into retail, and in that small business and large business, and I think that really sets us apart because instead of us saying well, don’t worry about this, don’t worry about that, we’re giving them a piece of software, we’re giving them an inventory management system, we’re giving them a delivery network and we’re giving them a storefront in a very, very modern and powerful and capable application,” Rahmani said.
Rahmani said Dityer works with all different types of businesses, including small and locally owned ones.
“Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus, a lot of small business owners are struggling, and they don’t have the chance, they don’t have the time, they don’t have the resources to just start doing things differently,” Rahmani said. “So we’re just trying to take that pressure off them.”
The startup has its headquarters located in Greenfield and currently has several dozen drivers, possibly over 100, according to Rahmani.
The cost of delivery varies by the amount of available drivers, the distance for the drivers and more.
“Another thing that sets us apart is how much we pay our drivers,” Rahmani said. “We promise them $17 to $20 an hour if they’re doing a lot of deliveries during lunch time.”
The company is hoping to go national and is looking to spread to the Chicago and Madison area next.
Rahmani said he met Dityer’s founder and CEO Ruhongeka Ntabala in an economics class at UW-Milwaukee.
“I think we’ve got a great chemistry and a great relationship, so we’re really proud of that, just the amount of ... leaps that we’ve made, despite being so young,” Rahmani said. “I’ve still got a year of undergrad, I’m only 21.”