CEDARBURG — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Thursday that his office has obtained a civil judgment against Veolia ES Technical Solutions, L.L.C. that would see the company pay a $95,000 monetary penalty after a 2017 mercury leak at its Ozaukee County facility.
According to the press announcement, the judgment is for alleged violations of the state’s air management and hazardous waste laws.
According to the complaint, on July 4, 2017 Veolia was heating mercury-containing waste in one of its retort oven kettles when a vacuum line connected to the kettle became plugged and cracked. Veolia discovered that mercury was being released from the oven during indoor air monitoring at the facility the next day. From about 11:00 a.m. on July 4, 2017 to 6:00 a.m. on July 5, 2017, Veolia emitted uncontrolled emissions of mercury, totaling about 4.52 pounds of mercury, from the facility, which caused an exceedance of the ambient air quality standard for mercury.
After the incident Veolia voluntarily shut down all its retort ovens and made several upgrades to them, the Department of Justice press release said, including vacuum piping upgrades, a more robust vacuum line monitoring system, and improved air emission control equipment, which cost Veolia about $880,000.
Veolia North America released a statement saying it remains committed to environmental compliance, and took steps to improve and upgrade its equipment after the incident.
“We also feel it’s important to note that at the time of the release, the Department of Natural Resources made a point of announcing that the levels released by the plant were below the allowable limit for 24-hour exposure. Once the release happened, Veolia provided information to state regulators, established a collaborative dialogue with them and made numerous submittals as the company underwent modifications to its permits to identify and fix equipment failure. We are grateful for our strong relationship with state regulators as it furthers our commitment to operating safely and reliably.”
Mercury is a toxic pollutant that poses a risk to human health and the environment. Human health effects associated with mercury include neurological disorders in infants and children and kidney damage.
“For our health and for the environment, we must protect clean air,” Kaul said in the press release. “It’s crucial that facilities handling mercury or other hazardous substances ensure that unlawful pollution doesn’t happen."