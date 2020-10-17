WAUKESHA — During the state’s current COVID-19 surge, health care and frontline workers are using Waukesha-based Surfacide technology at the newly opened Wisconsin State Fair Park overflow site.
According to a Surfacide press release, Surfacide’s UV-C technology system can significantly enhance safety measures and combat coronavirus on surfaces in less than five minutes. The company Surfacide, 407 Pilot Court, Waukesha, was founded in 2010 and the technology is the world’s first and only patented, automated, multiple-emitter UV-C system to safely decontaminate harmful bacteria and virus from environments.
Surfacide’s UV-C technology has been scientifically validated to fight against the coronavirus — SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.
With Wisconsin’s health care system becoming overwhelmed due to the current COVID-19 surge, a field hospital on the fairgrounds opened Wednesday for patients to relieve some of the burden on the state’s hospitals.
Surfacide can also be found at the following nearby facilities: Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin; Children’s Wisconsin; Aspirus Wausau Hospital; The University of Chicago Medicine; and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
“During the pandemic, we have seen hundreds of hospitals worldwide effectively manage COVID-19 in part due to Surfacide’s hospital-grade UV-C solution,” said Gunner Lyslo, Founder and CEO of Surfacide. “We see it as our duty during these challenging times to assist our Wisconsin hospitals and offer a scientifically proven UV-C technology to protect our neighbors, patients and our health care workers — they deserve nothing short of what is being implemented in other leading facilities throughout the world.”