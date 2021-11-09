State Farm to continue working with Rodgers as brand ambassador

GREEN BAY — As controversy continues to swirl around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, one company for which he served as a brand ambassador decided to end the relationship over the weekend while insurance company State Farm announced Monday it would continue its relationship with the reigning NFL MVP.
In a statement Monday, State Farm Insurance described Rodgers as having served as a “great ambassador” for the company for about a decade.
“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues,” reads the statement. “Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”
Prevea Health, however, decided to end the relationship.
A statement posted on Twitter by Prevea Health said the company and Rodgers mutually agreed to end their partnership, effective Saturday. Prevea Health and Rodgers had been partners since 2012.
The statement said Prevea Health “remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”
The move came a day after Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” he had sought alternative treatments to COVID-19 vaccination because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots. Rodgers, who turns 38 in December, did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic.
Rodgers has strongly questioned the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, along with any organization forcing health requirements on individuals.
“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” he said Friday. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody, and for me it involved a lot of study in the offseason.”
Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for unvaccinated players, found out he had contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday.