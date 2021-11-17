Quality is the No. 1 ingredient in the state-of-the-art processes utilized at Farmers Grain & Feed in Allenton.
The 113-year-old business celebrated its new location in Allenton Saturday with an open house and tour of its new facility located a few miles west on Highway 33. There is a second location in Columbus. The company serves farmers within a 60-plus-mile radius with a staff of 22, boasting zero personnel turnover.
The company’s business plan includes service, products, advice and consultation. Farmers bring their corn, soybeans, wheat, oats and more to the feed mill; Farmers Grain & Feed processes it to the clients’ specifications, then stores it until the farmers are ready to use it.
“We’re kind of a cow restaurant,” joked Project Manager Steve Konrath. “Progressive farmers know what they need to feed their livestock,” and the company knows how to provide it. Nutritionists work with the farmers to provide exactly what is needed. Formulations are different for each client.
“Our bottom line is quality,” said Chief Executive Officer Tim Kreilkamp, followed by accuracy.
Using a sophisticated software system, grains are moved along throughout the facility.
“It was a bit of a learning curve, Kreilkamp says of the process. Grains go through a rolling or grinding process, liquid ingredients are added through complex formulas for nutritional value, the final product is dried before storage and finally moved by elevator to trucks or to the bagger.
“We need to be consistent every single time,” Kreilkamp says.
The final products are either shipped back to the farmers as needed, or bagged and sold through the company’s store. There is also a computerized delivery system. Scales weigh the trucks three different times to insure a high level of quality.
The building and moving process took 24 months, start to finish. At any one time, the warehouse’s 531 large bins will hold 4 million pounds of product. The building’s footprint is four times larger than the company’s old location. A 6-ton mixer will cycle in six minutes. A corn grinder will process 20 tons of grain per hour; a pellet grinder will handle 18 tons per hour. There are 4.3 miles of conduit and 3,500 yards of concrete in the building. At the time of this interview, a semi was loaded with 15,0000 pounds of processed product.
The company’s story will be featured in three trade journals – “Feed & Grain Magazine,” “Grain Journal” and “Feed Equipment.” Buildings at the old location in Allenton will continue to be used for storage.