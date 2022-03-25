MADISON — During the month of February, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.9%, down from 3% in January, according to data released by the Department of Workforce Development on Thursday. The data also showed that Wisconsin added 20,700 private sector jobs from January to February.
In addition, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate in February remained at 66.4%, 4.1 percentage points higher than the national rate of 62.3%. The rate of 2.9% for unemployment in February ties the previous record low set in January, February, and March of 2018 and again in March 2020, according to the release.
“Wisconsin’s preliminary February unemployment rate ticked lower to tie for the record low of 2.9%, and the state demonstrated strong month-over-month job growth by adding 20,700 private-sector jobs and 18,600 total nonfarm jobs,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “These numbers show that Wisconsin’s economy is growing as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but with global unrest threatening markets, job number fluctuations could be more common in the coming months as companies navigate changing supply lines and continued economic uncertainties.”