During the pandemic, Positively Pewaukee has been helping to connect businesses with each other and worked to bring people downtown. While the community did well during the summer, Positively Pewaukee Executive Director Elaine Kroening says there is concern about businesses making it through the colder months. To help draw people to area businesses, Positively Pewaukee has some fun events planned. Kroening answered the following questions.
FREEMAN: How are businesses doing in Pewaukee? What are they doing to recover from the pandemic?
KROENING: For the most part our businesses have come through the summer very well. We are all concerned about the weather changing and how businesses will survive during the colder weather. Many people are not comfortable dining in, and are doing less shopping, so we are trying to work with our businesses to find ways to bring people in for curbside and carry out.
FREEMAN: How important is shopping local? What does shop local look right now in Pewaukee with some residents having concerns about going out and some businesses maintaining health precautions?
KROENING: We believe that people are realizing that shopping local is very important to the health and vitality of a community. Without a strong downtown business climate, the community suffers. I have heard over and over since the pandemic hit on how supportive the Pewaukee community has been to our local businesses. We hope that people will continue to be supportive throughout the pandemic.
FREEMAN: What are some events coming up in Pewaukee?
KROENING: We have the following events coming up in the next months:
1. We have resurrected our downtown scarecrow decoration project called “Mask”arade.
https://positivelypewaukee.com/events/#maskarade. We are inviting families, businesses and individuals to decorate scarecrows for our downtown.
2. Positively Pewaukee was given a grant to help decorate our downtown for fall. We will be putting out hay bales, flowers, pumpkins and corn stalks at various businesses in Pewaukee. People were able to pick up free pumpkins on Oct. 3rd courtesy of Chris Lueth American Family Insurance, and we are asking people to bring back their decorated/carved pumpkins to be put in front of the businesses where we have decorated.
3. Halloween Fun Fest will be happening on Oct. 31st from noon to 1:30 in our downtown. We will have Merchant Trick or Treating, and a few churches and nonprofits will be handing out packaged crafts for the kids to take home.
4. We are hosting an online Holiday Shopping Fair on Oct. 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at https://my.boothcentral.com/v/events/positively-pewaukees-holiday-shopping-fair
5. Dec. 3 to 10th we will be hosting an event called “The Gnome Days of Christmas”. We don’t have the full details of the event finished yet, but it will be things like painted windows in our downtown, scavenger hunts for gnomes, crafts, store specials and other fun families activities. We are trying to find things to do that promote social distancing, but bring people to our downtown.
FREEMAN: How is Positively Pewaukee helping the area get back on their feet again after the pandemic?
KROENING: How Positively Pewaukee is helping the area get back on its feet is through hosting these types of events, keeping people updated on businesses through Facebook and our webpage. We host monthly merchants meeting where our merchants get together on Zoom and we discuss what is going on within their businesses and brainstorm how to bring in more customers.
During the lockdown, we had a series called Staying Positively where we shared tips on many different subjects:
https://positivelypewaukee.com/updates/.
We have been trying to be the information hub for Pewaukee, keeping people informed of things happening in Pewaukee.
FREEMAN: What is your vision for the future?
KROENING: Our vision for Pewaukee is simple: help keep our businesses open, continue to promote Pewaukee with events and promotions, and keep living up to our name of Positively Pewaukee!