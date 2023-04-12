FILE - A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif., July 8, 2016. On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data about some of the most common infectious diseases in the U.S. The numbers show how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis infections have been accelerating across the country. Meanwhile, the CDC is considering recommending the antibiotic doxycycline to be used after sex to prevent those infections. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)