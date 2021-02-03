WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-WI, along with a group of colleagues, introduced Tuesday the Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act. This bill allows the Keystone XL Pipeline to be built. On President Biden’s first day in office, Biden revoked the presidential permit for the pipeline, eliminating thousands of American jobs. This bill would reverse that action.
“I’ve spoken to Wisconsin workers who were laid off by Joe Biden on January 20th,” Steil said, in a statement. “These men and women just want to do their jobs, and President Biden’s order has put them out of work. If the President will not reverse course and allow the Keystone XL Pipeline’s construction to continue, Congress must act. Today, I am taking action. The Keystone XL Pipeline provides good-paying jobs for Wisconsin workers, employs thousands across the country, and shores up American energy production. I am working to ensure these men and women receive a paycheck and get back to work. At a time when unemployment is far too high, we need to put in place policies that create jobs. I urge Speaker Pelosi to bring this bill to a vote immediately.”
Two Wisconsin-based companies, Precision Pipeline and Michels Corporation, were awarded contracts to build the pipeline and along with other companies, employed hundreds building private sector infrastructure. Following Biden’s executive action, Steil held a press conference with fellow Wisconsin U.S. Reps. Glenn Grothman, R-WI, and Scott Fitzgerald, R-WI, and workers in Racine County impacted by the decision.
The Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act authorizes the construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline. It also clarifies that a presidential permit is not required for the construction, connection, operation, or maintenance of the outlined pipeline and border facilities.