Stella & Chewy’s names soccer star Alex Morgan as brand ambassador

OAK CREEK — World champion soccer player Alex Morgan has been named the brand ambassador for natural pet food company Stella & Chewy’s.
Morgan will help promote proper pet nutrition and adult and senior pet adoption through the brand’s Journey Home Fund program.
Morgan has two dogs, Kona (age 1) and Blue (age 4).
“This partnership feels right because of my love for animals and Stella & Chewy’s commitment to supporting pet adoption.
Both Kona and Blue were rescued from animal shelters, and so many more animals need and deserve loving homes. I hope together we can help make this happen,” Morgan said.
The partnership between Alex Morgan and Stella & Chewy’s is a yearlong collaboration with various initiatives planned over the next several months and into 2021. To kick off the partnership, Stella & Chewy’s will be giving away a year’s worth of Stella’s Essentials dog kibble through the Only the Good Stuff Sweepstakes. People can enter the contest by going to www.stellaandchewys.com.