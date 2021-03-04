OAK CREEK — Premium dog food company Stella & Chewy’s LLC is planning a $67.7 million project that will expand its facility in Oak Creek and is expected to create 245 jobs during the next three years.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has authorized up to $2 million in state income tax credits over the next three years to support the expansion.
The actual amount of tax credits Stella & Chewy’s will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created, according to Wednesday’s announcement.
“This investment will enable Stella & Chewy’s to position itself for continued growth and success, and at the same time, create jobs in Milwaukee County,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, in a statement. “Companies have a choice when deciding to expand, and the decision by Stella & Chewy’s to establish another facility in Oak Creek is a testament to Wisconsin’s strong business climate and dedicated workforce.”
The company is planning the construction of a new manufacturing facility adjacent to its current facility that will include approximately $65 million in new equipment. Approximately $15 million to $20 million of this equipment will be purchased from local Wisconsin vendors.
In order to meet the operational demand, Stella & Chewy’s expects to hire approximately 245 employees; the company will require mostly manufacturing personnel to support its production and growth.
“Stella & Chewy’s has expanded our sales and product offerings over the past few years and we expect the growth to continue,” said CEO Marc Hill.
“In order to meet projected product demand, the company will expand our current production footprint by approximately 140,000 additional square feet to support growing demand. We welcome and appreciate the support we’ve received from WEDC and are looking forward to bringing the additional employment opportunities to the area,” Hill said.