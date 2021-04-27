Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.