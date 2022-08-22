FILE - Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange on July 8, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, extending the market's losses. Losses last week broke a four-week winning streak for the S&P 500. The benchmark index was down 1.4% in the early going Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 led by more declines in big technology companies. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)