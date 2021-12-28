GRAFTON — The Stonewall Farms subdivision, a development planned to eventually add 350 home units to the village of Grafton, leapt a hurdle last week as the Village Board approved annexation and rezoning the first property for it.
The Village Board on Dec. 20 approved a pre-annexation agreement and the annexation for the property at 4912 Highway 60. Commonly called the Kohlwey Farm, the parcel is about 81 acres at the northeast corner of Highway 60 and Keup Road.
The pre-annexation agreement for the property between the village and developer sets forth the obligations of each party, and what tasks each party will take on regarding the other in the development.
“This development in particular has a lot of off-site implications, especially on the sanitary sewer side. Its current property is further west than any of our immediate sanitary sewer, at the moment,” Public Works Director Amber Thomas said during the Village Board meeting.
Plan Commission discussion in September indicated the preliminary plat for the Kohlwey Farm property will cover the southern half of the planned subdivision, which will include 184 home units, including a mix of single-family, duplex and fourplex lots. The northern half of the development will be built out at a later time.
As those single- and multifamily lots are built out, they will need to be connected to village utilities. Thomas noted that lift stations will need to be upgraded to handle the additional water and sewer service, as well as water and sewer mains that will need to be replaced or altered to successfully extend the utility service with the needed volume.
According to information shared at the meeting last week, most of the cost of extending and upgrading the utility system will be a village expense, though public improvements within the development itself will be paid by the developer. The subdivision was proposed by local developer Bob Tillman.
In addition to the annexation matters, the Village Board also approved rezoning the property, so it will hold the appropriate village zoning designations rather the previous Town of Cedarburg zoning. Community Development Director Jessica Wolff noted during discussion that even with the zoning finalized, progress on the development will require further approvals at each stage of physical build-out.
“While the zoning will be assigned tonight, the Village Board will see all of this come back with the final plats for each phase of the development,” Wolff said.
Stonewall Farms came to the village’s Plan Commission in August for concept review. At that time, the general plans for the full subdivision were presented.
In addition to the 81-acre Kohlwey property annexed and zoned this week, the whole development will include two more properties for another 98 acres. When both the southern portion under current consideration and the future northern half are constructed, the concept plan showed 350 homes, including 218 single-family homes on 10,000-square-foot lots; 14 single-family lots in the 7,000-square-foot range; 54 duplex units, which would be in 27 duplex buildings; and 64 fourplex units, in eight buildings.
In other business
The Village Board last week also approved a 2% wage adjustment for all nonrepresented village employees in 2022. Village Administrator Jesse Thyes said it is a cost-of-living adjustment applied to current employees, separate from the merit increases that are sometimes given to employees who have been with the village for years.
The Village Board further approved an updated classification structure for nonrepresented employees, which is a document that outlines the minimum and maximum pay for each job position in the village.
That adjustment to the pay structure — also a 2% increase — affects overall pay ranges available, not individual salaries.
Thyes said the last update to the classification structure was in February of this year, after the village completed a comprehensive compensation study. At that time, it was determined that future adjustments to pay ranges would not be automatically matched to the annual COLA as they have been previously, but instead based on tangible market research and other data points.
Thyes said this year’s adjustment did end up matching the COLA, however, as the Consumer Price Index placed inflation around 3% and research of other area communities showed many are increasing their ranges between 1.5% and 3%. As such, the village of Grafton made a similar increase to maintain market competitiveness.
Trustee Lisa Harbeck raised some objection during those to items to some of the job titles being out of date. Thyes acknowledged there is some updating and cleanup required for the document; he said after the village completes some currently ongoing reclassifications of various positions, all of those updates will be made and brought to the Village Board.