TOWN OF POLK — StorSafe of Slinger is expanding the business to more than double its previous size.
StorSafe of Slinger, at 3651 N. Lovers Lane Drive, is a self-storage business previously called My Other Garage. The name changed after ownership changed last year, according to project manager Aaron Nagel, from Keller Inc.
There are already two buildings of storage units at the location, built in 2019. The firm Keller Inc. did that first phase of construction, and has now been brought back onto the project to construct the third phase as well.
“The project is a phase two build consisting of three boat and RV-style storage buildings,” Nagel said.
He said each building being constructed this year will have 14 total units, each 14 feet wide by 45 feet deep, with an outlet inside, LED motion lighting and private keypad entry with a 12-by-14-foot overhead door. Outside of the buildings, there is site lighting and paved aisles to allow for access.
Nagel said construction on the first building of phase two began last week.
“We are slated to turn over the first building to the owner to begin leasing around the middle of October,” he said.
Keller is scheduled to complete the second building in November, and the third in mid-December, according to Nagel’s information.
The site plan for the business was dated September of 2018, shortly before the first phase was constructed. The site plan shows a total of 14 buildings are planned for the property at some time; phase two will bring the business development to five of those buildings.