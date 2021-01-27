CEDARBURG — Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc. is looking for vendors for this year’s Strawberry Festival, scheduled for June 26 and June 27.
“While we may be required to make structural adjustments to the festival as it nears to adhere to state and federal protocols for safeguarding festival staff, vendors and attendees against COVID19, we are planning as if the festival will be held in person as usual,” according to the organization’s website.
Artists and craftspeople can find an application online at www.cedarburgfestival.org/strawberry-festival-vendors/.
This free, family-oriented festival is a favorite of many to celebrate the strawberry, enjoy live music, browse and purchase original artwork from hundreds of artists, and enjoy some of the most decadent homegrown strawberries in the area.
Fondly referred to as “Art on the Avenue,” the Strawberry Festival highlights more than 300 of the best local and midwest artists who bring their combined perspectives, skills, and thousands of works of arts to the streets of Cedarburg, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, jewelry, fiber art, fine glass, woodwork, mixed media, and photography.