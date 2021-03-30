CEDARBURG — Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc. is looking for vendors for this year’s Strawberry Festival, scheduled for June 26 and June 27.
“While we may be required to make structural adjustments to the festival as it nears to adhere to state and federal protocols for safeguarding festival staff, vendors and attendees against COVID-19, we are planning as if the festival will be held in person as usual,” according to the organization’s website.
Artists and craftspeople can find an application online at www.cedarburgfestival.org/strawberry-festival-vendors/.
This free, family-oriented festival is a favorite of many to celebrate the strawberry, enjoy live music, browse and purchase original artwork from hundreds of artists, and enjoy some of the most decadent homegrown strawberries in the area.
Last year’s event was canceled due to concerns near the start of the coronavirus pandemic.