MILWAUKEE — In an attempt to correct the trajectory of the iconic motorcycle maker, Harley-Davidson, Inc. announced plans Thursday to streamline operations that would result in 700 positions being eliminated.
About 500 of those jobs will be gone by the end of 2020, according to the Milwaukee-based company.
The plan called “The Rewire” will include an overhaul of its global operating model, including a “a leaner, more nimble organization,” according to the release. The first actions included in The Rewire plan are projected to generate about $42 million in restructuring costs in the second quarter of 2020. Harley-Davidson said it will share a summary of The Rewire, including additional costs and expected savings, when it releases its Q2 results later this month.
“The Rewire is progressing very well and substantial work is being done to eliminate complexity and get Harley-Davidson on a path to winning. Our new operating model is simpler, more focused and enables faster decisions across the entire company,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson, in a statement. “We’ve taken a hard look at our entire set up, our spending, and how work is getting done, to align our operating model, structure and processes. We are building a strong foundation to drive a high-performance organization in the future.”
Another significant change is the exit of Chief Financial Officer John Olin, announced Thursday. Current VP Treasurer Darrell Thomas will assume CFO duties as interim CFO until a successor is appointed.
Under The Rewire there will be changes to the company’s operating model including all areas of the business globally, from commercial operations to corporate functions.
“Significant changes are necessary, and we must move in new directions. I thank John for his commitment during his 17 years with the company and for his leadership during this critical phase of The Rewire,” Zeitz said.
The key elements of The Rewire, according to Harley-Davidson, are:
• Enhance core strengths and better balance expansion into new spaces
• Prioritize the markets that matter
• Reset product launches and product line up for simplicity and maximum impact
• Build the Parts & Accessories and General Merchandise businesses to full potential
• Adjust and align the organizational structure, cost structure and operating model to reduce complexity and drive efficiency to set Harley-Davidson up for stability and success.
In addition, The Rewire will set the foundation for a new 2021-2025 strategic plan which is expected to be shared in Q4.