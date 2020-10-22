Students learn a lesson about supporting small businesses

WEST BEND — In a time when many businesses are struggling, Joshua Kramer, a sixth-grade teacher at Good Shepherd Lutheran School, wanted to teach his students a lesson about supporting small businesses.
Recently, Kramer ordered lunch for his class from Riverside Brewery & Restaurant, 255 S. Main St.
Wayne Kainz, owner of Riverside, brought the food to Kramer’s class, asking if it was a special prize for his students. Kramer told Kainz he was teaching his students about supporting small businesses they want to keep open during tough times.
“Everyone is looking for ways to help each other through these difficult months. I wanted to play a small role in helping a local business, and invited my students to be a part of the process,” said Kramer.
“In a world where it is becoming increasingly difficult to find good news, sometimes you just have to be good news. As Christians, this is an important part of our faith, and we were glad to be good news for Riverside Brewery last week.”
Wayne Kainz returned to the restaurant where he shared the story with the staff. Dana Kainz, co-owner, went back to the school to take a photo with Kramer and his students to thank them for supporting them and speak with the students.
She shared the story to the business’s Facebook page, where it garnered dozens of shares and positive comments.
“I was touched by the kindness of him doing it and the thoughtfulness of the relevance of teaching kids the importance of support for these businesses,” said Dana Kainz.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Riverside Brewery & Restaurant has done much of its business through curbside pickup and carryout. As restaurant capacity recommendations and mandates changed multiple times throughout the past few months, the business found these changes did not have a large impact upon it since dining was already limited indoors.
Beginning in June, the business had removed tables from the dining room to space out guests and the bar was closed to create a safe environment.
“We still do have quite a bit of in-house dining. It’s just spread out a little bit more than before,” said General Manager Teri Benz.
She added that customers have not been afraid to dine inside the establishment. The nice weather in October and September has also allowed the business to keep the outdoor patio in use each day.
Riverside Brewery & Restaurant does recommend making a reservation or calling ahead for in-person dining at 262-334-2739 due to limited capacity.
“We thank West Bend for your support in helping keep small businesses and small restaurants going because the community has been wonderful,” said Benz.