WAUKESHA — Even if you feel you’ve done your best to prepare yourself financially for retirement you can always use an “edge” — knowing where to retire where your money will go the farthest.
Six of the highest ranked communities in the state to retire to, according to one recent study, are in Waukesha County: Pewaukee, Delafield, Hartland, Brookfield, Oconomowoc and Muskego.
In its sixth annual study, financial technology company Smart-Asset has listed the most tax-friendly places for retirees in Wisconsin. The study measures income, property, sales and fuel taxes for a prospective retiree.
According to SmartAsset, the tax burden you face in retirement could impact where you decide to spend your golden years.
To find the best places to retire, SmartAsset gathered data for its study on three separate regional factors that affect the quality of life for retirees, including tax-friendliness, medical care and social opportunities.
“First, we looked at state and local tax rates, considering two types of taxes: income and sales. We calculated effective rates based on a retiree earning $35,000 annually (from retirement savings, Social Security and part-time employment),” said Steve Sabato of SmartAsset. “We subtracted income taxes paid from the gross income to determine disposable income. Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods.”
Next, SmartAsset determined the number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per thousand residents in each location. Finally, they measured the number of seniors in each city as a percentage of the total population.
“In our final analysis, we ranked each location on these three factors. Then we calculated an average ranking for each area and weighted the three factors equally,” Sabato said. “The areas with the highest average ranking were determined to be the best places to retire.”
Overview of Wisconsin retirement tax friendliness
Wisconsin does not tax Social Security retirement benefits, even those taxed at the federal level. Income from retirement accounts, including an IRA or a 401(k), is fully taxable at rates ranging from 3.86% to 7.65%. Income from a government pension is not taxed.
The higher the tax-friendliness index, the higher the community is ranked for retirement. The rankings, the tax rate and the retirement tax-friendliness index for the top 10 in Wisconsin are:
1. Mequon: 1.44%, 42.15.
2. Richfield: 1.32, 41.81.
3. Pewaukee: 1.40%, 41.70.
4. Delafield: 1.46%, 41.56.
5. Hartland: 1.46%, 40.76.
6. Brookfield: 1.54%, 40.33
7. Hudson: 1.50%, 40.12
8. Oconomowoc: 1.59%, 39.49
9. Wind Lake: 1.50%, 39.46.
10. Muskego: 1.54%, 39.44.
You can find more details on the study results, methodology and interactive map at https://smartasset.com/retirement/wisconsin-retirement taxes#wisconsin.