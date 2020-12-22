WASHINGTON COUNTY — A recent study declared Ozaukee, Waukesha and Washington counties among the lowest proportional closing costs across the state for purchasing a new home.
The study, from SmartAssest.com, measured every county across Wisconsin based on average closing costs for home
purchase as a percentage of median home value in the county. Ranking by that percentage value, showing how closing costs come in proportionally compared to total costs, SmartAsset ranked those with the lowest percentage as the “lowest closing costs.”
“Becoming a homeowner is a financial milestone — but it costs money to close, and that cost varies from county-to-county and state-to-state. An analysis from financial technology company SmartAsset determined the places in Wisconsin where closing costs made up the lowest percentage of home values. The places where the closing-cost to home-value ratio was lowest were the places that ranked highest in the study,” SmartAsset’s Steve Sabato said.
Ozaukee County ranked first in the state for the closing costs, with the average closing bill of $4,148 being 1.519 percent of the $273,000 median home value in Ozaukee; Waukesha County came in a close second place, with $4,143 closing costs being 1.522 percent against the home value of $272,100. Washington County ranked fifth with a 1.722 percent ratio, based on an average of $3,889 closing costs and $225,800 home value.
For Wisconsin as a whole, closing costs averaged $3,037 statewide, which was 1.8 percent of the median state home value of $173,600.
Because the counties were ranked using how the closing costs compare relatively to the home costs in the same area, the counties ranked as having the lowest costs did not necessarily have the lowest dollar amount. Ozaukee County and Waukesha County have some of the highest home values in the state, according to SmartAsset data, and as such their closing price tags can be somewhat higher and still come in as a smaller percentage of total home values.
Closing costs are made up of many different items, some of which differ by location and some of which are tied to the value of the house being purchased, resulting in a wide possible price range for total closing costs. Mortgage loan origination fees, survey and inspection bills, title costs and many other fees and documentation requirements can lead to closing costs.
Last year in 2019, SmartAsset ranked the same 10 Wisconsin counties in the same order for lowest proportionate closing costs in the state. In 2018, Waukesha County ranked first, Ozaukee County second and Washington County came in fourth. Costs adjusting upward at different rates in each county caused them to shift position in the ranking, though all three counties saw slight decreases from 2018 to 2020 in the overall ratio of closing costs compared to home costs.