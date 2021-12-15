RICHFIELD — Richfield has been ranked as the No. 1 municipality in Wisconsin for retirement tax friendliness by SmartAsset, a financial technology company that provides consumer-focused information to financial advisors.
“The Village is proud to carry on the tradition of past leaders in our Town’s government who laid the foundation of fiscal restraint, financial transparency and true accountability to our taxpayers,” said Village President John Jeffords.
“The residents of the Village of Richfield are extremely engaged with their local government and put confidence in their local elected officials to promote transparency within our governmental operations. The Board also continues to advocate for the same ‘kitchen table common sense’ each of our taxpayers uses in their own homes,” said Village Administrator Jim Healy.
SmartAsset’s study analyzed how tax policies of each community impacted a theoretical retiree with an annual income of $50,000. This income amount is comprised of $15,000 in Social Security benefits, $10,000 from a private pension, $10,000 in wages and $15,000 from a retirement savings account such as a 401(k) or an IRA.
According to the study, a retiree with an annual income of $50,000 living in Richfield would expect to pay $7,971 in income taxes and have a property tax rate of 1.23 percent. They would also expect to pay $736 in sales tax and $384 on fuel taxes. Social Security in Wisconsin is not taxed.
“The Village works hard to provide core essential services and amenities such as our beautiful and well-maintained parks. We’ve also got a vibrant business community with many great restaurants to choose from, a multitude of service organizations (Richfield Historical Society, Richfield Lions Club, etc.) to consider joining to network with other likeminded people, a strong faith community serving many religious denominations and a country-like setting mere minutes from major-metropolitan areas and major commercial centers in nearby communities,” said Healy.
The property tax rate in SmartAsset’s study was calculated by dividing the median property tax rate paid by median home value for each city. Richfield reported that based on 2020 U.S. Census statistics, the median home value in the village was approximately $323,700 and the village’s mill rate was $1.80 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Fuel taxes were determined using vehicle miles traveled, miles driven per capita, nationwide average fuel economy, average gallons of gas used per capita and fuel tax.
The retirement tax friendliness index rating was made up of 40 percent income tax, 30 percent property taxes, 20 percent sales taxes and 10 percent fuel taxes.
Richfield received a retirement tax friendliness index rating of 37.01, placing it above second place-ranked Pewaukee with a rating of 36.57 and third-place Mequon with a rating of 36.46.