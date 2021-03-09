MILWAUKEE — A recent study by Marquette University found that 7.1% of the top-fifth of earners in Milwaukee law firms are women.
In addition, 68.9 percent of the participating law firms do not have any women among their top-fifth earners, according to a white paper published on law firm pay equity by the Institute for Women’s Leadership at Marquette University on International Women’s Day.
Andrea Kupfer Schneider, director of the IWL, published the paper, “Law Firm Equity Initiative — 2021 Report,” based on a survey of Milwaukee-area law firms, including 75% of the 30 largest law firms in Milwaukee.
“With this study, we are trying to make transparent the number of women in leadership in the Milwaukee legal community,” said Schneider, who is a professor of law at Marquette University Law School.
“We hope to demonstrate that transparency, candid conversations and innovative reform can make Milwaukee a leading city for female attorneys as well as push this initiative nationwide.”
The study was conducted among firms that employ 10 or more attorneys, including at least one female attorney. Data includes Milwaukee locations of firms that operate both in and outside of the city. Of 49 firms contacted, 29 responded and provided data for 1,108 attorneys.
The survey also found Milwaukee mirrors the national average of female equity partners at about 21%, although the range is quite large with seven of the firms having more than 25% female equity partners.