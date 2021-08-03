Subdivision of 350 homes proposed for Grafton

GRAFTON — A proposal has come forward to add 350 housing units to the village of Grafton, including a variety of single-family, duplex and fourplex units.
The Plan Commission last week reviewed a concept plan for the development, named Stonewall Farms, planned for property north of Highway 60, on the east side of the village.
A concept plan is a first step for developments to be considered, during which there is only discussion and review; the development will have to come back to the Plan Commission for action and recommendations on property being annexed into the village, rezoned, a preliminary plat and public hearing, after which some of those items would have to go forward to the Village Board for final approvals.
“The development, known as Stonewall Farms, is located between Highway 60 and Cedar Creek Road, east of Keup Road and west of Maple Road, and encompass approximately 179 acres,” Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff wrote in a report to the Plan Commission.
“This development would include three adjacent properties: the Kohlwey farm, 81 acres, Hawks Ridge, 60 acres, and Blue Stem Acquisition, 38 acres, former Grobe property,” she continued.
Mixed lot sizes
According to information submitted to the village for the development, being brought forward by Bob Tillman and Mike Kaerek, the planned subdivision will include 218 single-family homes on 10,000-square-foot lots; 14 single-family lots in the 7,000-square-foot range; 54 duplex units, which would be in 27 duplex buildings; and 64 fourplex units, in eight buildings.
“The proposed subdivision is the first use of the planned neighborhood future land use map designation and the fine-grained planned neighborhood policy in the village’s Comprehensive Plan,” Wolff wrote in her report.
The village updated its comprehensive plan a number of years ago, during which it created a planned neighborhood designation; rather than designating specific residential zonings for each parcel in an area, the planned neighborhood concept sets percentage thresholds for how much of a residential type - such as single or multifamily - would be needed or allowable in a development or area as a whole.
According to Wolff’s notes, the concept plan for Stonewall Farms is 66% single family, which meets the 64% minimum requirement.
Information from village staff in the concept plan report indicated there could be road alterations required for the development; in 2017, traffic analysis was done for the area due to a previous proposal for development at the Kohlwey farm, and the report last week included some updated information from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the firm TADI, based on the new proposal.
Traffic and road recommendations listed in the report included adding a dedicated southbound right-turn lane at Highway 60 and Keup Road; installing road signage to control vehicles’ approach to Keup Road; and other improvements. The subdivision, if it moves forward, will also include construction of several new roadways, and the DOT would have requirements and recommendations for how the new streets and intersections would be controlled. “All movements at the study area intersections are expected to continue to operate safely and efficiently with Stonewall Farms and the identified recommended modifications listed above,” according to Wolff’s report.
Other business
In other business, the Plan Commission approved:
■ A conditional use permit for a small-engine service and repair shop, for Custom Offroad Motorsports LLC, at 1750 Wisconsin Ave.
■ A recommendation to the Village Board for a zoning amendment to add “small engine service and repair” specifically to the list of conditional commercial land uses, as part of the vehicle service and repair use that is already in the code. With two applications for a small engine-related conditional use permit on last week’s Plan Commission agenda, the zoning amendment will clarify how that use is included and allowable in relevant commercial zones.
“Vehicle service and repair and small engine service and repair are similar operations with similar impacts,” Wolff wrote in a related memo.