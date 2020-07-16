Subdivision proposed for farm on Hwy. K

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — A subdivision consisting of more than 30 single-family home lots is proposed for the Ireland Farm on Highway K in the Town of Oconomowoc.
The Town Board is set to take up the development proposal at its Tuesday meeting. Town administrator Jeff Herrmann said all the houses are around an acre in size.
The development is located on Highway K and will sit across the street from the Whitaker Bay subdivision to the west.
Herrmann said the development of the land has been in the town’s land use plan for a number of years.
He also said while the town tries to preserve farmland to the greatest extent possible, the development will be a continuation of Norwegian Meadows.
“I think it’s a good thing and it will bring in more tax base,” Herrmann said. “That farm is isolated and is surrounded by residential development. It will sort of be an infill type of development.”
Owner of the property and developer Jon Spheeris said the process began with the purchase of the land in November 2019. He added that the process to get to this point has taken so long because of the pandemic and municipalities such as the town canceling their meetings for a few months, which held up approvals.
Spheeris said he is still working out the price point for the houses in the development.
Despite the pandemic, Spheeris said he still believes there are people house shopping.
“The need is still there to have this kind of development and the need is still there in this price range we’re thinking,” Spheeris said. “I would say there might actually be a pent-up demand for houses like this.”
The town’s meeting will take place Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Mapleton Community Center, N87-W35493 Highway CW.