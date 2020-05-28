THIENSVILLE - Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson is hosting a brat-fry fundraiser over the course of four Saturdays to donate to hair salons and flower shops in Thiensville that could not open during the pandemic.
The second brat fry out of the four will be this Saturday at 139 N. Main St. throughout the day. The remaining two fundraisers will be June 5 and June 12.
Donations are urged to raise money. The first brat fry last weekend raised nearly $1,500.
“It is our way of giving back to them and saying thank you for supporting us all these years because we are the largest Harley-Davidson by volume in the state of Wisconsin in little Thiensville,” general manager Todd Berlin said.
“There are always bikes rolling around in the summer so we want to thank them.”