THIENSVILLE — Pull up on your bike or pull up a chair! Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson will be hosting a series of drive-in movies, including pizza from Downtown Pizza, beginning Friday to raise money for local struggling businesses.
The lot, located at 139 N. Main St., will open at 7:30 p.m. and movies will begin at dusk. The event is free, but donations are welcomed to help support a different local organization each week. The first event will be Friday and will feature the 2007 American biker comedy film “Wild Hogs” on an outdoor screen. Pizza will be provided for purchase by Thiensville’s Downtown Pizza.
Movies will start at dusk for the following dates: Friday, June 19, July 10 and 17, Aug. 14 and 21. Movies will be announced as the dates get closer, as well as which organization donations will be raised for.
Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson urges those who attend to follow entrance and exit signage and recommend social distancing guidelines. They also ask that once you are parked to stay for the duration of the movie.
The merchandise trailer will also be selling licensed H-D merchandise with up to 70% off retail. Popcorn, candy and more will also be available for purchase.
The dealership has also been hosting a series of brat-fry fundraisers over the course of four Saturdays to donate to hair salons and flower shops in Thiensville that could not open during the pandemic.
“It is our way of giving back to them and saying thank you for supporting us all these years because we are the largest Harley Davidson by volume in the state of Wisconsin in little Thiensville,” general manager Todd Berlin previously said. “There are always bikes rolling around in the summer so we want to thank them.”