WAUKESHA — Some summer camps have already notified families they won’t open due to the coronavirus crisis. Most, however, are in wait-and-see mode.
“Right now it’s such a dynamic situation,” said Tom Rosenberg, president and CEO of the American Camp Association. “The camps themselves are trying to be adaptable and flexible as more information becomes available.”
With the start of the season approaching, many camps are monitoring the pandemic’s progress, and crunching the numbers on potential mass refunds. Some parents have held off putting money down, with camps extending deadlines for enrollment.
In Oconomowoc, the Olin-Sang-Ruby Union Institute, which is a particularly popular option for Jewish families, will not be holding in-person activities for its 69th summer. “We have made the difficult decision to cancel all in-person activities at our site in Oconomowoc for the summer season,” said Solly Kane, OSRUI Director, in a statement. “The risks posed by COVID-19 threaten our most sacred value – the health and well-being of our children, staff, and faculty that attend camp – along with their communities back home.”
Virginia is the only state with a stay-at-home edict that stretches into June. But regardless of whether such orders continue, are imposed anew or lifted, some parents may not feel comfortable that the coronavirus threat has lessened enough to make camp safe. Others are more optimistic.
The Good Times Summer Day Camp in Waukesha will be going forward with planned activities, which are scheduled to open June 1. “Right now we are finalizing all of our precautions,” said Cathlynn Novak, Good Times owner.
The Greater Waukesha County YMCA will be moving forward with activities, with precautions, as well. Greater Waukesha YMCA Senior Director Blake Compton said the organization is working with the Department of Children and Families and local health departments in making their decisions.
“We’re just kind of waiting for (when) some of that guidance comes out,” he said. “We’re fully committed to running summer day camp programs over the summer (but) we don’t know what that’s going to look like.”
Compton said he’s expecting lower enrollment this year, but some programs have seen “upwards of 300 kids each week” in previous years.
More than 22 camps have plans to pivot to “online camp” this summer, including some for kids with special health needs. Other camps are looking at limiting field trips and visitors’ days, or pushing back start dates.
A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows that fever, cough and shortness of breath were the most common symptoms of the virus in kids, but occur less often than in adults. Young people, along with others, can be silent carriers.
According to industry estimates, the U.S. has more than 14,000 year-round and summer camps serving 20 million campers annually.
“We feel like all of us are in a bit of a holding pattern,” Compton said.
Contributing: The Associated Press