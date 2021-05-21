CEDARBURG — The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement will host a Summer Fair at the Cedar Creek Settlement on the weekend that would have been the 2021 Strawberry Festival.
Strawberry Festival was canceled for the second time this year due to COVID-19.
“We’re not trying to be Strawberry Festival,” said Mary Gielow, executive director of the Cedar Creek Settlement Merchants Association, adding that they are trying to keep the event as low-key and local as possible.
An estimated 50,000 people filled the streets of downtown Cedarburg for each day of the 2019 Strawberry Festival.
The Summer Fair will take place in the settlement’s parking lot on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Attendees can browse through the shops in the settlement or bring a lawn chair, enjoy some food and Strawberry Blush Wine, and listen to live music.
“Livin’ The Dream” will be performing that Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and the solo-act “Downtown Harrison” will be playing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Bobby Way and the Wayouts” will be performing on that Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Gielow said the cancelation of Strawberry Festival was disappointing, but understandable. Like many other businesses during the pandemic, the shops in the Cedar Creek Settlement also faced some tough times.
“But a lot of them hung in there and they made do,” she said. “They’re ready to welcome everybody back as in previous years. It’s on the upswing again, which is great.”
Gielow said the Summer Fair is basically a thank you to those who have supported the shops at the settlement during the pandemic.
“Thank you for hanging in there with us, thank you for coming back, thank you for shopping in our businesses. Thank you for supporting local, independent businesses,” she said.
Linda Krusick, owner of The Olive Sprig, was glad that they will be able to do something this summer.
“Strawberry Festival being canceled is a big hit to a lot of small businesses, especially in the settlement itself,” she said. “So hopefully we’ll be able to have a nice weekend and it won’t get too crowded.”
The Olive Sprig’s sales for the year in 2020 took a big hit when Strawberry Festival was canceled. However, the shop did very well with online sales.
“I don’t expect this to be at the same level as a normal Strawberry Fest, obviously, but something’s better than nothing,” Krusick said.
She added, “We just look forward to seeing happy faces back in town. That’s what we’ve missed. I think people are more and more comfortable coming out and about and I’m sure they’ll look forward to spending that weekend with us.”