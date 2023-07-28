Nothing like a summer road trip with a captive audience of kids to provide some teaching materials on using plastic.
Here’s an example of what I mean, courtesy of a recent fill up at a truck stop that raised my eyebrows.
After a few road trip credit card transactions, including filling up at the pump, I checked my credit card statement online a few days later. That’s when I noticed two charges for gas – one for $45 and one for $150 – both from the same truck stop.
Had I been scammed, since I know the $45 charge was the only legitimate pump transaction? Was the gas station hoping I wouldn’t notice?
Turns out to be a fairly common practice known as a “preauthorized hold” on your credit card or debit card. It’s typically used by truck stops, hotels, and car rental companies as a way to prevent fraud from customers overdrawing their bank account or exceeding their credit card borrowing limit.
Technically, the hold is issued by the card network, such as Visa or Mastercard. These financial institutions have lots of risk assessment mechanisms, holds being one of them.
“Pumping an unknown amount of gas is riskier than a transaction for a known amount (such as buying groceries), so that’s why the financial system came up with the hold since they don’t know how much you’re going to spend,” said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com.
When using a credit card, these holds aren’t a big deal because there isn’t actually any money leaving your account, said Rossman.
“The hold could cut into your available credit limit for a few days,” Rossman said, “but at least at gas stations the hold is usually very short lived. The multi-day experiences are usually hotels and rental cars. Once the actual transaction settles, you’ll only be charged for what you actually used.”
The story is different, however, when using a debit card. In this case, the hold represents money that’s unavailable to you for a period of time, Rossman said. “It can cause you to overdraw your account, potentially incurring fees and declined transactions.”
I’ve had prior experiences with holds over the years, but not for a long time. Several national truck stop owners have even been sued over the practice.
Last year, Visa and Mastercard raised the maximum gas station hold from $125 to $175, reflecting higher prices at the pump.
There are several lessons for younger consumers who are inexperienced with using plastic. Rule number one? Check your bank statements routinely to make sure charges are legit. If a hold has been placed on your account, monitor it for a few days to make sure it disappears. If not, call your bank card issuer.
In my case, the $150 charge disappeared after four days. The same thing happened on our family road trip to my daughter, who was traveling separately in her car and had the same “pre-authorized hold” added to her debit card.
Another fix – besides paying with a credit card or cash – could be to pay inside the gas station and request a specific dollar amount of gas. “Telling them ahead of time that you only want $50 of fuel should be enough to evade the hold,” Rossman said.
