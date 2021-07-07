MILWAUKEE — With hundreds of positions to fill, Wisconsin State Fair and Summerfest are coming together to host a job fair Saturday.
The “Summer Fair Job Fest” will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Exposition Center at State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis.
Prospective employees will be able to speak with representatives from both organizations who are looking to fill hundreds of positions, from entry level to supervisor roles. Wisconsin State Fair will be hiring for positions for the 11 days of the fair and Summerfest is looking to hire for the festival season (July-October 2021), in addition to the nine days of the festival.
“Together, we create thousands of job opportunities with hundreds of openings still remaining that provide an incredible chance to be hired by two premier Wisconsin events,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair CEO.
On-the-spot hiring will take place and free parking will be available during the Summer Fair Job Fest. Candidates can also apply online at Summerfest.com/jobs for immediate consideration.
“We are excited to partner with our friends at Wisconsin State Fair as we both look to hire the best in the special event industry and bring events back to the community,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.