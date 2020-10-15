MADISON — Summit Credit Union has opened a 3,720-square-foot, full-service branch at 1468 Capitol Drive in Pewaukee.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the branch will open with drive-up access only at this time. Drive-up lanes with access to two video teller machines are available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. When fully open, the branch will also employ a mortgage loan officer, financial advisor and business development officer.
“We’re happy to join the Pewaukee community as part of our growing Milwaukee- area presence and offer members in the area even greater access to Summit’s resources and services,” said Summit CEO & President Kim Sponem, in a statement. “In addition to the online and mobile access tools available to members, we also know people sometimes want to meet in person, so we’re excited to provide a new location to this area. We specialize in helping people reach their financial goals.”
The opening of the Pewaukee branch brings Summit’s total to 45 branches across south-central and southeastern Wisconsin.