OCONOMOWOC — Summit Street Wealth Management, a resource of Bank Five Nine, announce it has joined LPL Financial LLC’s Institution services platform. LPL is a leading retail investment advisory firm, RIA custodian and independent broker-dealer.
Previously affiliated with MML Investors Services, SSWM chose the switch to LPL to enhance its client experience, expand its network of support and gain more independence in how it operates, according to the announcement.
“We’re already receiving great feedback from our clients about the ease of navigation in LPL’s Account View, which is a convenient way for clients to access their financial information. The simplicity of it really makes life easier,” said Todd Sivak, VP and director of Wealth Management for SSWM.