Sunburst Winter Sports Park in Kewaskum celebrating 60 years in business

KEWASKUM — Snow may not be arriving for several more weeks, but that will not stop the team at Sunburst Winter Sports Park from kick-starting the winter season early.
Sunburst is entering its 60th year of operations, and the Washington County skiing and snow tubing landmark is commemorating the milestone with an on-site celebration on Saturday, Oct. 2.
All are welcome to attend the party, which will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. In addition to a ski swap where guests can trade equipment with each other, the event will feature live music, face painting, hay rides, merchandise and discounted season passes for sale.
Sunburst owner Rob Friedl is eager to welcome guests back to the slopes, and the celebration on Saturday could draw around 1,000 visitors if the weather is favorable.
“Every fall we do our annual ski swap, so this is basically our ski swap on steroids,” Friedl said. “We’re holding it a little earlier, and the idea is we’re in the process of re-branding the hill. If you come to the event you’ll be able to buy season passes for $199, which we believe is still the best value you can get for skiing in the state of Wisconsin.”
Friedl, along with his wife Jennifer, purchased Sunburst in 2013 from Jim and Kim Engel, who were the owners for 28 years. Since taking over, the Friedls have been busy with various projects to keep the ski park fresh and engaging. Friedl said this year’s notable improvements include remodeling the chalet, maintenance of the chairlifts and a major redesign of the Wunderburg hill, geared toward beginners.
“We’ve gone further than we’ve ever gone before in working on all the equipment and getting it going as best we can so it can run flawlessly this winter,” Friedl said.
Sunburst enjoyed a successful 2020-21 season despite complications from the coronavirus pandemic. Friedl is in regular communication with county health and safety officials to ensure Sunburst is meeting all proper standards, including installing an air filtration system and encouraging guests to social distance and wear masks.
“We had more people come to the facility last year than ever before,” Friedl said. “It was a banner year and people had a wonderful time. We had very little kickback from people being upset about masks or not. Most people understood and respected that, and they had a wonderful time.”
Having its doors open for 60 years is a testament not only to Sunburst’s quality of activities and facilities, but also to the loyal customers, to whom Friedl is deeply