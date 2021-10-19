Sunset Drive Little Caesars in Waukesha closes temporarily

WAUKESHA — The Little Caesars Pizza at 115 W. Sunset Drive is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the door Monday afternoon.
The sign said: “Due to no staff we are temporary closed. Please visit one of our other locations. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you.”
Store hours at the Waukesha location are listed online as “closed all day.”
Little Caesars is known for providing pizza delivery and pickup options. They also have at-home pizza kits often sold by individuals for local fundraisers.
Another Little Caesars Pizza in Waukesha County can be found at S69W15465 Janesville Road, Muskego.