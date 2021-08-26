WAUKESHA — Site work on the new ProHealth Care clinic along Sunset Drive and Spring City Drive has begun.
The 10,000-square foot Pro-Health Care clinic will be constructed on a 1.28-acre vacant parcel off Spring City Drive just north of the former Master Z’s building.
“Construction of the Pro-Health Medical Group clinic along Sunset Drive (will be) starting on schedule,” Ann Dee Allen, ProHealth Care media relations and content strategist, said. “The clinic is expected to be completed and open in spring 2022.”
As many as seven providers and 20 staff members are expected to work out of the one-story building.
The building will also include a 52-spot parking lot on the north side of the building, as well as a sidewalk along Spring City Drive.
The project was reviewed by the city and approved by the Plan Commission in late spring, early summer of 2021.