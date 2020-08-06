Sunny to partly cloudy. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 6, 2020 @ 9:56 am
Sunshine Winery owner Megan Schelwat snipped the ribbon with Cedarburg Chamber Director Maggie Dobson (left) and chamber ambassador Mary Sheffield (right).
A small sampling area is located within Sunshine Winery in downtown Cedarburg.
CEDARBURG — Sunshine Winery officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Friday, July 17.
The winery, located at W63 N631 Washington Ave., features gluten-free and vegan tropical fruit wines, sparkling wines and wine smoothies.