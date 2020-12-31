Super Steel to move to former Telsmith property in Mequon

MEQUON — The company that started in an old barn in downtown Milwaukee and grew to occupy a campus on the city’s northwest side will now move its operations and an estimated 200 jobs to the former Telsmith property in Mequon.
Super Steel, Inc. purchased the 29.9-acre property at 10910 N. Weston Drive for an estimated $8.2 million Dec. 21, according to state property records.
Known for being a leading contract manufacturer, serving the agricultural, construction, industrial, transportation and defense markets, Super Steel was founded in 1923 with the dream of manufacturing a new type of metal basement windows as well as metal fireproof windows and doors, according to its website. The first Super Steel facility was located at North 4th Street and McKinley Avenue in Milwaukee, according to its website. Gradually, Super Steel began manufacturing metal cabinets, switchboards, air coolers for generators, and even bombs for World War II.
When the new freeway forced the company to move from its original location, it moved to West Capitol Drive in Milwaukee and later to its current campus on Tower Avenue.
In August, Super Steel purchased the Sabre Division of Manitex International in Knox, Ind., and planned to bring the operation and its estimated 50 jobs to Wisconsin, according to a company press release. Manitex-Sabre manufacturers engineered specialty tanks serving the energy, environmental, industrial and wastewater marketplace.
Calls to Super Steel for comment were unreturned.
In June, Telsmith, which was founded more than 100 years ago to bring a new type of rock crusher for the aggregate industry, announced that it would cease all production activities on its Mequon campus. The closing of Telsmith is occurring in phases, which started last August and is ending March 31. The closure affected about 125 jobs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.