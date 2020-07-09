Superior Crane Corporation completes massive project

WAUKESHA — A girder put together by Superior Crane Corporation, 208 Wilmont Drive, Waukesha, was ready for delivery Wednesday after nine months of work on the project from start to finish.
The Class F crane has a 50-ton capacity, 131-foot span and is 406,000 pounds.
Inside Operations Officer and Co-Owner Chris Healy said they continued to run the business during the Safer at Home order because it’s considered essential.
“We lost business during that time, but as far as functioning and working we stayed open 100%,” he said.
The project was completed from start to finish at Superior Crane Corporation — the project drawings, the project parts parts, assembly, painting, wiring and more.
“It’s about a nine-month project by the time drawings are released and things actually come to the floor,” Healy said. He said they only make about one to two cranes that size in a year.
“Every crane that we make is custom, so everything is based on their spec, their application,” he said.
Chris Healy co-owns the American business with his brother, Ryan Healy, and father Robert Healy. He said he is extremely grateful to their team for doing such a great job on the project and working through the pandemic.
The two large cranes were shipped to a metal company in Arkansas Wednesday afternoon.