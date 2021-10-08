During this upcoming Halloween season, supply chain issues have caused panic among some Halloween stores that are expecting consumer spending to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. That is up from the $8.05 billion that was spent in 2020 on Halloween-related items.
Halloween Express in Germantown has been one of the many Halloween stores that have been affected by these supply chain issues.
“Everything has been super delayed, we ordered stuff in January and haven’t received over 50% of the orders,” said Elizabeth Bosman, manager at Halloween Express. Bosman said that the store’s distributors are still very unclear on how long it may take for supplies to come in but they are hoping for the best.
Bosman said a lot of their shipping containers are just unable to get to shore, and once they do get to shore there is a lack of truckers to deliver the products.
“It has been a challenging year to say the least,” said Bosman. “It seems like everywhere else is struggling too.” She noted that one item that they are having a shortage on in particular are skeletons.
“Simple things like that, that you’d think you could find that this year you just can’t,” said Bosman.
Spirit Halloween in Waukesha has seen only minor issues due to the supply chain issues.
“Our stores are doing amazing, and it’s been a great year,” said Spencer Mckewon, manager at Spirit Halloween.
Mckewon said that there is about one to two weeks of back-stock in trucks that is not getting there in time because of the supply chain issues, but that’s it.
Overall, Mckewon said the store has next to no worries about being ready for this Halloween season.
By the numbers
■ People are shopping for items earlier than ever with 45% having planned to shop in September and 39% during the first two weeks of October.
■ An estimated 65% of Americans intend to celebrate Halloween or participate in activities.
■ The total spending on Halloween decorations is going to be near $3.17 billion this year compared to $2.59 billion last year.
■ Total spending on costumes is also expected to be the highest it has been since 2017, at $3.32 billion.
■ Expected spending on costumes, candy, decorations and greeting cards is about $102.74 per person, which is $10 more than last year.
■ 82% of houses with children will be celebrating the holiday.
■ 55% of houses without children will be celebrating the holiday.
■ Top costumes for children this year include Spiderman (more than 1.8 million), Princess (more than 1.6 million), Batman (more than 1.2 million) and favorite superheroes (more than 1.2 million).
■ Top costumes for adults this year are a Witch (more than 4.6 million), Vampire (more than 1.6 million), Ghost (more than 1.4 million), Cat (more than 1.1 million) and Pirate (more than 1.1 million).
Source: The National Retail Federations annual survey conducted by Proper Insights and Analysis